Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.60. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $56,240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.