NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:NWG opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

