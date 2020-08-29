Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

