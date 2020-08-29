Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,715 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

