Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

