Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,784 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

