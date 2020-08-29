Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $168.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

