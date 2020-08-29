Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,262 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.83 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

