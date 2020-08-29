Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 114,182 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Discovery Communications worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

