Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of CMI opened at $208.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

