Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

DLTR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

