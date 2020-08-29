Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

