Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $233.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,365. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.