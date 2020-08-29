Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

