Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.