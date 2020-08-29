Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.69 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of UDR worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 542,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 337.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 472,023 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

