Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Gartner by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $131.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

