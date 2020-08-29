Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 69,387 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 152.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,804 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

