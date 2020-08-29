Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,023 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $506.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

