National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.70.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.50 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.