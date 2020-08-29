National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $7.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.54.

BMO opened at C$82.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

