Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $20,373,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 412,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,700,179. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

