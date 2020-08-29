Motorola Solutions Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE:MSI opened at $153.58 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

