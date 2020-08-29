Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 471.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 100.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $11,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $129,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,263,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,741,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,348 shares of company stock worth $31,064,368. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $161.75 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

