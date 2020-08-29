Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GFSZY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. G4S/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

