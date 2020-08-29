Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.43. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,644 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after acquiring an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

