Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBT. BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 391.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,061,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $7,926,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

