Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.31.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

