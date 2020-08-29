Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $223.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,779,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.