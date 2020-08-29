Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $230.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $230.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

