MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
