MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

