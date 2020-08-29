Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Several other research firms have also commented on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:MTA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

