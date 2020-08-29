Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Meridian Bank stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bank in the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bank in the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Meridian Bank in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Meridian Bank in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

