Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

MELI stock opened at $1,178.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.71. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

