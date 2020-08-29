Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.86 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

