MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Down 2.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s share price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 116,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 333,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDIF. Pi Financial downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mackie cut shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.