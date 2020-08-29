Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

