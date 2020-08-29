Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,205. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.