Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.