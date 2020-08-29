Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.