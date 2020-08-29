Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Masimo stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.