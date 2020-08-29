Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.65.

MRVL stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

