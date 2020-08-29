Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.