Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

