Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Marriott International worth $51,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

