Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $35,000 in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.22 and a quick ratio of 42.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 10,730 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,100.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.