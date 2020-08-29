Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,606,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $8,260,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.