Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,956,215 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956,215 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.52% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

