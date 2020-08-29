Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,950 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Aecom worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 96.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of ACM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

