Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $19.39 Million in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,318,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.86% of GenMark Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,187. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

